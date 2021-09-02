Thursday 9/2 Insider Buying Report: PFIS, AOMR

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Peoples Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director William E.

Aubrey II purchased 2,297 shares of PFIS, at a cost of $46.00 each, for a total investment of $105,662.

Peoples Financial Services is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Aubrey II bought PFIS on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $155,977 at an average of $38.99 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director W.

D.

Minami bought $79,875 worth of Angel Oak Mortgage, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $17.75 each.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

Minami was up about 4.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AOMR trading as high as $18.50 at last check today.