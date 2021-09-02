ABBA Reunites for First New Album in 40 Years, 'Voyage'

Swedish pop quartet ABBA have reunited for 'Voyage,' an album of brand new songs that will be released on November 5.

'The Guardian' reports that two tracks from the new album, "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don’t Shut Me Down," are already available to listen to.

The group consists of Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus.

They have also announced a new concert experience in London, called Voyage, that opens in May 2022.

Digital versions of themselves will appear nightly alongside a 10-piece live band at a new 3,000-capacity venue in the city’s Olympic park.

Digital versions of themselves will appear nightly alongside a 10-piece live band at a new 3,000-capacity venue in the city’s Olympic park, called the Abba Arena.

Tickets go on sale on September 7.

Such joy it was to work with the group again – I am so happy with what we have made, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, via the Guardian.

She called Andersson and Ulvaeus, “exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters”.

Ulvaeus said of Fältskog and Lyngstad:, “I was completely floored by the way they delivered those songs.”.

Andersson said:, “I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat.”.

We’re truly sailing in uncharted waters.

With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future, Benny Andersson, via the Guardian.

With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future, Benny Andersson, via the Guardian