Controversial abortion bill takes effect leaving Texans fearful

STRONGACRETION TODAY OVER THESTATE'S NEW ABORTION LAW AFTERTHE U-S SUPREME COURT VOTED TOLEAVE IT IN PLACE .... FORNOW.ITS THE MOST RESTRICTIVEABORTION LAW IN THE COUNTRY- --WITH PRESIDENT BIDENCALLING IT QUOTE: "A BLATANTVIOLATION OF CONSTITUTIOLNARIGHTS." BUT HERE IN THE LONESTAR STATE -- CONSERVATIVESARE PRAISING THE NEW LAW --SAYING IT'S A HUGE STEP IN THERIGHT DIRECTION.

ABC'S ALEXPRESHAY HAS THE STOR..Y.THE SUPREME COURT REFUSAL TOBLOCK A TEXAS ABORTION LAW ISREVERBERATING ACROSSHE TCOUNTRY.

IN A 5 TO 4 DECISION,THE HIGH COURT FORMALLYREJECTED A REQUEST FMROABORTION PROVIDERS TO PUT THELAW ON HOLD DURING THE ONGOINGLEGAL CHALLENGES- THE MOSTSERIOUS THREAT TO ROE V WADEWHICH GUARANTEED ACCESS TO THEPROCEDURE UNDER THE TH14AMENDMENT THROUGH THEVIABILITY OF THE FETUS.

THEBIDEN ADMINSTRATION BLASTINGTHE COURT'S DECISION.

PSAKI:OUR EFFORT AND WHAT THE FOCUSOF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ISTO LOOK FOR EVERY RESOURCE,EVERY LEVER AT OUR DISPOSAL TOENSURE WOMEN IN TEXAS HAVE THEABILITY TO TO SEEK HEALTH --HEALTH CARE.

PRESIDENT BIDENBLASTING THE COURT?S DECISION,SAYING IT (GFX) "UNLEASHESCONSTITUTIONAL CHAOS ANDEMPOWERS SELF- ANOINTEDENFORCERS TO HAVE DEVASTATINGIMPACTS." THAT NEW TEXAS LAWSTATES - "A PHYSICIAN MAY NOTKNOWINGLY PERFORM OR INDUCE ANABORTIONIF- THE PHYSICIANDETECT A FETAL HEARTBEAT" -WHICH COULD BE AS EARLY AS SIXWEEKS INTO A PREGNANCY- ANDBEFORE SOME WOMEN EVEN KNOWTHEY ARE PREGNANT.

THERE ARENO EXCEPTIONS FOR RAPE ORINCEST- ONLY FOR MEDICALEMERGENCIES.

AMONG THE COURTSDECENTERS- CHIEF JUSTICE JOHNROBERTS, A CONSERVATIVE.

HEJOINED LIBERAL JUSTICESCALLING THE TEXAS LAW"UNPRECEDENTED." BUTSUPPORTERS OF THE MEASURE AREPRAISING TEXAS FOR BEI THENGFIRST AND ONLY STATE TOIMPLEMENT SUCH A LAWSO.

T:CATHERINE NIX / SAN ANTONIOCOALITION FOR LIFE " MANY,MANY, MANY BABIES WILL BESAVED." GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTEVEN SUGGESTING ON CNBC THELAW HELPS THE STATEECONOMICALLY SOT: GOV: AGAIN,PEOPLE VOTE WITH THEIR FEETAND THIS IS NOT SLOWING DOWNBUSINESSES COMING TO THE STATEOF TEXAS (GFX) BUT THISABORTION LAW IS NOTENFORCEABLE BY THE STATE -INSTEAD IT EMPOWERS PRIVEATCITIZENS TO SUE ANYONE WHOPERFORMS OR EVEN HELPS A WOMANTO GET AN ILLEGAL ABORTION INTEXAS - D ANIF SUCCESSFUL,THEY CAN RECEIVE $10,000- ATMINIMUM.

TAG: TWELVE OTHERSTATES HAVE PASSED EARLY- TERMBANS THAT HAVE NOT YET TAKENEFFECT DUE TO LEGALCHALLENGES.

ALEX PRESHA, ABCNEWS, WASHINGTONHOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSISAYS THE HOUSE WILL PASSLEGISLATION TO MAKE 'ROE VWADE' A LAW... ONCE THECHAMBER IS BACK IN SESSION.BUT ... THE "WOMEN'S HEALTHPROTECTION ACT" LIKELY WON'THAVE ENOUGH VOTES TO CLEAR THESENATE.PRESIDENT BIDEN RELEASING ASTATEMENT ON THE SUPREMECOURT'S RULING TODAY.

IT SAYSIN PART QUOTE "RATHER THAN USEITS SUPREME AUTHORITY TOENSURE JUSTICE COULD BE FAIRLYSOUGHT, THE HIGHEST COURT OFOUR LAND WILL ALLOW MILLIONSOF WOMEN IN TEXAS IN NEEOFDCRITICAL REPRODUCTIVE CARE TOSUFFER WHILE COURTS SIFTTHROUGH PROCEDALURCOMPLEXITIES."THE PRESIDENT ALSO SAYS WHILETHE ACTION FROM THE COURTISN'T A FINAL RULING ON THEFUTURE OF "ROE V WADE" -- THEIMPACT OF THE DECISION WILL BEIMMEATE.

BIDEN IS DIRECTINGTHE "OFFICE OF THE WHITE HOUSECOUNSEL" TO LAUNCH AGOVERNMENT EFFORT TO RESPONDTO THE DECISION.

THE EFFORTWILL LOOK TO "H-H-S AND THED-O-J" TO DETERMINE WHAT STEPSTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CANTAKE TO ENSURE WENOM IN TEXASHAVE ACCESS TO SAFE AND LEGALABORTIS.ONTHE PRO-LIFE COMMUNITY SAYSTHIS NEW LAW IS A STEP TOWARDPROGRESS ... BUT THE PRO-CHOICE COMMUNITY SAYS IT'SOVERREACH...CONT ROLLING AWOMAN'S BODY.

25 NEWS REPORTERAUSTIN WALKER IS LIVE...IN THENEWSRO.OMIT SEEMS LIKE BOTH SIDES WILLNEVER SEE EYE TO EYE... MANYSAY THIS BILL SPELLS OUTHY WTHIS IS A GOOD THING -- WHILEOTHERS ADD THERE IS OVERALLMISINFORMATION AND THIS BILLWILL DO MORE HARM THAN GOOD.REGARDLESS -- CENTRAL TEXANSWILL BE AFFECTED.

VO THE BILLBANS ABORTIONS ONCE A FEATALHEART BEAT IS DETECTED --TYPICALLY AT 6 WEEKS.

-- THEPROBLEM MANY WOMEN DON'T KNOWTHEY ARE PREGANT TILL AFTE6RWEEKS.

AND IT ONLY ALLOWS ANEXCEPTION FOR WOMEN SUFFERINGFROM A MEDICAL EMERGENCY...BUT THE QUESTI RONAISED --WHAT QUALIFIES AS A MEDICALEMRGENCY?

JOHN PISCIOTTA WITHPRO LIFE WACO SAYS THIS BILLIS FIGHTING FOR THOSE CAN'T --PROTECTING UNBORN BABIES INTEXAS.

WHILE CAROLINE DUBLE--POLITICAL DIRECTOR FOR AVOWSAYS -- THIS BILL STRI WOMPSENOF BASIC RIGHTS.

SOT --JOHNPISCIOTTA, PRO-LIFE WACO-- "WEWANT A SOCIETY THAT WORKS LLWEAND A SOCIETY THAT IS KIND.KILLING OUR CHILDREN ANDGRANDCHILDREN IS NOT TTHASOCIETY." --CAROLINE DUBLE,AVOW POLITICAL DIRECTOR--"THEY ARE GOING TO BE FORCEDTO CARRY PREGNANCIES' THAT ISCRUEL.

SOME TEXANS WILL SELFMANAGE.

AUSTIN ANOTHERCONTROVERSIAL ASPECT CESOMDOWN TO REPORTING ABORTIONS.TEXANS CAN BE REWARED OFTUINNRG IN A PYSICIAN WHOPROVIDED AN ABORTION.

IN WACOAUSTIN WALKER 25 N