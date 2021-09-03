Covid-19: how tech will transform your kids' education

The pandemic not only disrupted education—it also thrust technology onto a sector which historically has been slow to adopt it.

Will classrooms ever be the same again?

00:00 How the pandemic has affected education.

03:08 Why the education sector has been slow to adopt technology.

05:02 Technology helps children have a personalised learning experience.

07:50 How technology can help teachers 09:08 Could remote learning be here to stay?

