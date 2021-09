Temple couple helps in Hurricane Ida recovery

AS THE RECOVERY EFFORTCONTINUES -- IT'S NOT JUSTFIRST RESPONDERS HEADING TOLOUISIANA.

I TKEALD WITH SOMECENTRAL TEXANS READY TO HEADOUT TO HELP AS MANY PEOPLE ANDANIMALS ASHE TY POSSIBLY CAN.NATS: CICADAS, CRICKETS, LIGHTTRAFFIC TRACK1 TEMPLBAEROADS CAN BE EERILY QUIET...NATS: CAR DRIVING PAST SLOWLYBUT NOT THE ONE TINY HOOVESRESCUE AND PETTING ZOO IS ON.NATS: ROOSTERS CROWI,NGANIMALS EATING, CONSTRUCONTIFIXING UP THE AREA SOUNDSSHELBY MICHALEWICZ ANDER HHUSBAND WILL GET A BREAK FROMTHIS WEEKEND.

NO L| S:OTSHELBY MICHALEWICZ,FOUNDER/CEO, TINY HOOVESRESCUE AND PETTING ZOO "ITJUST MAKES ME WANT TO RUN,T IMAKES ME WANT TO RUN THE."RESHE'S REFERRING TO LOUISIANASOT: SHELBY MICHALEWZ,ICFOUNDER/CEO, TINY HOOVESRESCUE AND PETTING ZOO "ME ANDMY HUSBAND TALKED ABOUT IT.

WETALKED ABOUT IT THROUGHOUT THEWEEKEND, WE WERE LIKE LET'SSEE WHAT HAPPENS, MAYBE IT'LLREDUCE IN SIZE AND IT DIDN'T."NATS: TRAILER OPENING, ASSHELBY AND HUSBAND LOAD BOXESIN TRACK2 OPENING THEIRPOCKETS AND HEARTS TO THOSEAFFECTED BY HURRICANE IDA.SOT: MICHALEWICZ "IT MAKES YOUJUST WANT TO JUMP INTO ACTIONTO HELP THE ANIMALS THAT YOUSEE THAT ARE CLEARLY IN NEED."NATS: LOADING UP THE TRAILERTRACK3 WHILE THEY SPECIALIZEIN THOSE WITH FOUR LEGS,THEY'RE COLLECTING DONATIONSFOR THOSE WITH TWO, TOO.

S:OTSTEVEN HOUSTON, HUSBAND "WE'REALL HERE TOGETHER, TO KIND OFHELP OUT.

SO IT KINDA KIND OFMAKES YA FEEL GOOD WHENEVERYBODY COMES TOGETHER, ANDYOU'RE NOT JUST ONE PERSON,ESPECIALLY WITH A COMMUNITYLIKE THIS." TRACK4 BECAUSETHEY REMEMBER HOW THEY FELTWHENUR HRICANE HARVEY WREAKEDHAVOC IN THEIR LIVES& SOT:HOUSTON "I KNOW IT'S A ROUGHSITUATION, WE'RE GONNAPROBABLY SEE SOME STUFF THATPROBABLY AIN'T GONNA BE THEGREATEST.

BUT AT THE SAMETIME, PEOPLE DO NEEDEL HP."TRACK5 AND IT'S TRUE WHEN THEYSAY&..

SOT: MICHALEWICZ "ITJUST SHOWS THE TEXAN KIND OFWAY AND EVEN IF YOU' NREOTFROM HERE, YOU STILL WANT TOHELP YOUR SOUTHERN STATES.THEY'RE STILL OUR NEIGHBOR.THEY'RE OUR BROTHER.

SO WEHAVE TO GO RUN AND HELP WHEREWE CAN."THE COUPLE HIT THE ROAD ISMORNING AND WILL REMAIN IN THESTATE FOR AS LONG AS NEEDED.IF YOU'D LIKE TO STAY UPDATEDON THEIR JOURNEY OR WOULD KELITO DONATE FURTHER& HEAD EROVTO OUR WEB