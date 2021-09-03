Erika Jayne tells Sutton Stracke to 'shut the f–k up' at 'RHOBH' dinner

Erika Jayne finally had enough of Sutton Stracke.

The "How Many F–ks" singer, 50, snapped at Stracke, 49, for questioning what she did — and didn't — know about her mounting legal woes during a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast dinner.