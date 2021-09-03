Erika Jayne tells Sutton Stracke to 'shut the f–k up' at 'RHOBH' dinner

Erika Jayne finally had enough of Sutton Stracke.
The "How Many F–ks" singer, 50, snapped at Stracke, 49, for questioning what she did — and didn't — know about her mounting legal woes during a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast dinner.
Erika Jayne finally had enough of Sutton Stracke.
The "How Many F–ks" singer, 50, snapped at Stracke, 49, for questioning what she did — and didn't — know about her mounting legal woes during a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast dinner.
Another dinner party from hell. Tensions on tonight's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hit an all-time high when Erika Jayne..