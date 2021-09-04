Akron/Canton area hospital beds at capacity due to COVID-19

Hospitals in the Akron/Canton region are so overwhelmed, patients are being transferred to Cleveland due to lack of space from a surge of COVID-19 patients caused by the delta variant spread by the unvaccinated.
Area children's hospitals are treating a record number of COVID-19 patients on top of dealing with a huge spike in RSV cases.
'Hospitalizations skyrocketing’ in Mississippi as COVID-19 cases surge