JoJo Siwa Joined By Girlfriend Kylie Prew At 'The J Team' Premiere

JoJo Siwa was joined by girlfriend Kylie Prew at the colourful premiere of her first film "The J Team", where she opened up about their relationship and shared a message to parents who don't think she's a good influence on other kids.

Plus, she teases which female pro she's partnered with on the upcoming season of "Dancing With The Stars".