GOP Chairman: Trump 'tapped energy'

ADRIENNE: WELCOME BACK TO"UPFRONT."THE REPUBLICAN FIELD FORGOVERNOR IN 20 I22S STARTING TOTAKE SHAPE.TWO CANDIDATES SO FAR HAVE FILEDTO RUN.FORMER LIEUTENANT GOVERNORREBECCA KLEEFISCH PUT OUT A WHATIS ESSENTIALLY A PLATFORMTHROUGH HER NON-PROFITORGANIZATION.SHE PLANS A ECSPIAL ANNOUNCEMENTTHURSDAY IN WAUKESHA CNTOUSTATE REPRESENTATIVE JOHN MACCOOF LEDGEVI AEWLSO FILED.HE TOLD OUR EDITORIAL PARTR,NEWISPOLITICS.COM, THAT HE’LL MAKEA FINAL DECISION THIFA.SWISCONSIN REPUBLICANS WILL HEADINTO THE BIG 2022 ELECTION YEAWITH A NEW LEADER.THEY ELECTED WAUKESHA COUNTYEXECUTIVE PAUL FARROW STE PATCHAIRMAN LATE LAST MONTH, ANHEDIS JOINING US NOW ON "UPFRON"THANKS FOR JOINING ME TODAY.PAUL: THANKS FOR HAVING ME.ADRIEN:NE THERE ARE THREEELECTION INVESTIGATIONS GOING ONIN WISCONSIN, THIS WILL BE A BIGPART OF YOUR JOB, AND I WANT TOGET THE PULSE OF THE PARTY FROMYOU.THIS DEEMS SO DIVIDED.YOU HAVE ETH PEOPLE WHO SAY,THIS WAS A FAIR AND FREEELECTION, LET’S MOVE ON, AND THEPEOPLE WHO WANT THISINVESTIGATED.COULD YOU BREAK THIS DOWN TO APERCENTAGE?ARE WE 50-50 IN THE PARTY,80-20, 40-60?ULPA WE ARE 50-50, 80-20, 40FLIGHT- - 40-,60 EVERYTHING.THERE ARE INNUENDOS, CHALLENGESTHAT ARE OCCURRING WHEN WE LOOKAT SPEAKER WS ASAND WHAT HE ISDOING WITH THE JUSTICE ANDSETTING UP A FORENSIC STUDY.YOU’VE GOT THE REPRESENTATIVELOOKING AT CYBER AIT STUDY SHEWANTS.I THINK WHAT PEOPLE ARE RLLEAYLOOKING FOR IS AN ANSWER.WAS THERE A PROBLEM?WERE THERE IMPROPRIETIES?WE KNOW THERE WAS A LOT OFCONFUSION AND CHALLENGE THATCAME THROUGH BECAUSE OF ARESPONSEO T COVID IN 2020 FORTHE ELECTION.PEOPLE WANTED TO MAKE SURE ITWAS DONE PROPERLY, IT WAS ITDONE EFFECTIVELY?IF THERE ARE IMPROPRIETIES, WENEED TO KNOW ABOUT AND TAKEADVANTAGE -- I SHOULDN’T SAYTAKE ADVANTAGE, TO CORRECTIONSSO IT DOESN’T HAPPEN AGAIN.ADRIENNE: HOW DO YOU BRINGPEOPLE TOGETHER?YOU HAVE PEOPLE WHO DON’T WANTTO AND INVESTIGATION AT ALL.HOW DO YOU BRING THE PARTYTOGETHER ON THIS?PAUL: THAT’S A GOOD QUESTION.TUNE IN.THAT’S THE CHALLENGE WE HAVEMOVING AHEAD.WHAT I HAVE FOUND IN MY PREVIOUSLIVES AS A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER,A STATE LEGISLATOR, YOU VEHA TOGET OUT AND LISTEN TO THEPEOPLE.EVERYBODY TALKS ABOUT, AND ONEOF THE THINGS WE USE OURDEFINITIONS.WE HEAR ABOUT A CYBER FORENSICAUDIT ORN A AUDIT, THAT MEANSSOMETHING TO DIFFERENT PEOPLE.I THINK MY RESPONSE IN THE NEXTCOUPLE OF WEEKS, IN THE NEXT FEWMONTHS IS TO TALK TO AS MANYPEOPLE ACRSOS WISCOINNS TO GETTHE PULSEF O WHAT THEY ARELOOKING FOR.CRTEEA THE MESSAGE WE ARESEEING.THIS IS HOW WE WILL PROVIDE FOREFFECTIVE, SAFE AND RESPONSIBLEELECTIONS MOVING FORWARD, MAKINGSURE PEOPLE’S VOTES EAR RECORDDEAND THERE ARE NOT IMPROPRIETIES.ADRIEN:NE WE WSA THE PICTURE OFSPEAKER ROBIN VOS AND DONALDTRUMP, WE KNOW TYHE MET TO TALKABOUT THE ELECTION.HOW MUCH DOES DONALD TRUMP SLLTICONTROL WHAT’S GOING ON IN THEWISCONSIN REPUBLICAN PARTY?PA:UL I THINK HE HAS A LOT OFINFLUENCE, AS THE PASTPRESIDENT.THERE IS A LOT OF ENTHUSIASMAROUND HIS PRESIDENCY.HE TOUCHED THE PULSE OF A LOT OFPEOPLE, AND THAT’S WHAT YOU ARESEEING RIGHT NOW WHEN YOU LOOKAT WISCONSIN.WE HAVE GONE READN ITHE VASTMAJORITY OF THE STATE.THE RURAL COUNTIES, THEDEMOCRATS HAVE BASICALLY GIVENUPHE T PEOPLE OUT THERE.WHENOU Y LOOK ATHE T FARMERS,WORKERS OUT THERE, HARD-WORKINGINDIVIDUALS, THE PRESIDENTTAPPED INTO AN ENERGY AND THEYARE LIKE HEY, WHAT ABOUT US?YOU ARE LEAVING US ON THE SIDE.PRESIDENT TMPRU IS MAKINGCHANGES FOR US.THEY ARE STILL PASSIONATE ABOUTTHE YGU THAT HELPED THEM STEP UPTO THE NEXT LEVEL.THAT’S ONE THING WE HAVE TO LOOKAT AS WE MOVE FORWARD, WE’VE GOTA GREAT ENERGY FLOW THAT ISMOVING ACROSTHS STATEBECAUSE OF WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMPHAS DEON IN HIS FOUR YEARS.WE HAVE TO HARNESS TTHA TO GOFORWARD AS WE MAKE SUCCESS IN22.ADRIENNE: SENARTO RON JOHNSON,IS HE RUNNING?PAUL: YOU WILL FIND OUT AS SOONIAS DO.I HAVE TALKED TO SENATOR JOHNSONA COUPLE OF TIMES, CAUGHT HIM AFEW DAYS AGO WHEN I WAS HERE,DAN ASKED HIM HOW IS HE DOING?WHAT’S HIS THOUGHT PROCESS?HE IS STILL THINKING ON IT.WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT HE HASDONE IN THE FIRST TWO TERMS, HECAME IN AS A DARK HORSE IN 2012AND SWTEP IT, AND MADESIGNIFICANT CHANGES.PEOPLE SAID TTHA HE DIDN’T HAVETHE OPPORTUNITY, HE WAS NOTGOING TOE B ELECTABLE THE SECONDTIME AROUND, AND HE PROVE THEMWRONG.I THINK HE HAS TAPPED INTO ANENERGY THAT PEOPLE ARE LOOKINGAT, SAYING WE NEED TO TRY TOMAKE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES.WE KNOW THAT D.C.

IS BROKEN.THE WE MOVE FORWARDIS, THIS INTHE BEST INTEREST OF T EHENTIRECOUNTRY?I THINK SENATOR JOHNSON HAS DEONA GREAT JOB DOING THAT.ADRIEN:NE WHAT ABOUT THE RACEFOR GOVERNOR?REBECCA AYCL --HE S HAS NOTSAID SHE WAS OFFICIAYLL RUNNING,BUT HOW DOOU Y THINK THE FIELDWILL BE?PA:UL WE WILL PROBABLY HAVE FOUROR FIVE INDIVIDUALS YIBUNG THATPOSITION IN THE PRIMARY.WHEN YOU ARE NOTN I OFFEIC, YOUWANT TO STEP UP AND SAY THECURRENT GOVERNOR IN THISSITUATION HAS A NUMBER OF POLESSHOWING HE IS NOT AN EFFECTIVELEADER.PEOPLE'S VIEWPOINT IS THAT HE ISWEAK IN HIS LEADERSHIP SYSTEM.IF THEY LOOK AT THAT AND SAY,I'VE GOT LEADERSHIP SKILLS, I'VEGOT LEADERSHIP SKILLS, I GOTKNOWLEDGE, I THINK I CAN HELPSTATEMENT FORWARD, THEY WILLSTEP UP.REBECCA IS RIGHT THERE.I HAVE TALKED TO HER ON NYMAOCCASIONS AND I THINK SHE IS AWONDERFUL CANDIDATE.SHES I A WONDERFUL LIEUTENANTGOVERNOR FOR US AND ANAMBASSADOR FOR BUSINESSES ACROSSTHE STATE, AS SHE WAS TALNG TKIOPEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY, BUTTHERE ARE OTHER CANDIDATES THATARE THINKING ABOUTET GTING IN.ADRIENNE: YOUR NAME HAS BEENTHROWN OUT THERE.PA:UL MY NAME HAS BEEN THROWNOUT THERE.IT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.I AM EXCITED ABOUT THE POSITIONI AMAK TING ON AS STATE CHAIR.MY GOAL IS TO UNIFY THE PARTYAND STRENGTHEN IT FROM THETOP-DOWN, BOTTOM-UP.WHEN I LOOATK WHAT WE CAN DO INTHE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WE HAVE ACHANCE, ASE W DID INHE T LASTSPRING ELECTIONS, TO CHANGE SOMEMUNICIPAL GOVERNANCE AND GETSOME FISCALLY CONSERVATIVE MINDSAT THE LOCAL LEVELS, WHICH ISWHERE A LOT OF THINGS OCCUR.START CHANGING THE UNDERSTANDINGOF HOW GOVERNMENT WORKS AND HOWYOU NEED TO ENGAGE GOVERNMENT.OUR JOBS I TO TAP INTO THEGRASSROOTS INDIVIDUALS AT ALLLEVELS AND BUILD IT UP AS WE GO.ADRIENNE: YOU ARE GOING TO KEEPYOUR PAYING JOB AS WAUKEASHCOUNTY EXECUTIVE.THAT'A S NONPARTISAN POSITION.HOW DO YOU BALANCE THESE T?WOPAUL:OR F ME, I HEAV BEEN AROUNDPOLITICS SINCE I WAS 15 YEARSOLD.I HAVE BEEN IN ELECTED OFFICESINCE 2000 11.SINCE I HAVE BEEN COUNTYEXECUTIVE, I HAVE BEEN INVOLVEDWITH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY ON ANUMBER OF DIFFERTEN LEVELS.AMI ABLE TO COMPARTMENTALIZE.WH IEN STEP OUT OF THE COUNTYEXECUTIVE POSITION AND MOVE INTOTHE CHRMAIAN POSITION, MY FOCUSAND CHALLENGE IS REALLY FOCUSINGON WHAT THE PRINCIPLEOFS WHATTHE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS.THERE WILL BE SOME CHALLENGES ASI MOVE DOWN THE ROAD,UT B THAT'SWHY I STEPPED INTO THIS.I CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE ON BOTHSIDES AND I WL ILCONTINUE TRY TODO THAT.ADRINEEN: PAUL FARROW, THANKYOU.