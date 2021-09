Hard Rock Hotel hosts first responders battling Caldor Fire

STEPPING UP TO HELPFIREFIGHTERS BATTLING E THCALDOR FIRE.VICTOR PARK HAS THE STORY.IT IS A SEA OF RED FIRE TRUCKSTAKING OVER THE GLAMOUR OFHE THARD RK OCHOTEL IN STATELINE.BUT CREWS FROM RENO -- MERCED --SAN DIEGO AND EVEN COLORADOAREN'T HERE TO GBLE.AMI'M GOING TO GO GET SOME SLEEP,GETSOME DINNER.HOTEL STAFF WOULDN'T LET USRECORD INSIDE.BUT BEYO TNDHESE WALLS -- RSFITRESPONDERS AREDOING MORE THAN JUST RESTING.THE HOL TEHAS BEEN TRANSFORMEDINTO THEIR HOMEAND WORK OFFICE.WE WERE TOLD THAT THEFIREFIGHTERSWERE GOING TO BE USING THE HARDROCK AS A COMMAND CENTER.CALL IT A FIRE STATION OR ACOMMAND CEERNT -- THIS ISA PLACE PROVIDING MEALS.EVERY NIGHT THEY ARE ALSOSHOWING A MOE.VIIT'S AN EFFORT TO MAKE THESECREWS FEEL AT HOME.KEEP IN MIND -- THEY WORK 24HOUR SHIS.FTBREATHING IN THE UNHEALTHYSMOKE.BATTALION CHIEF BILL ERLACH WITHRENO FIRE SAYS THE AREREBOUT A20 FIREFIGHTERS FROM HISDEPARTMENT.AS THE FIRE HAS GOTTEN INTO MOREREMORE AASRE WE ENDED UPBASICALLY SLEEPING OUT IN THEDIRT.

AS YOU CANIMAGINE, YOU DON'T GET GOODSLEEP.

YOU'RE CONSTANTLY IN THESMOKE, WHICHIS LESS THAN BENEFITIAL FOR YOURSLEEPING HABITS...SO IT ISAWESOME TO GETINTO HOTEL ROOMS.AWESOME IT IS... WHEN YOU KNOWTHERE ARE PEOPLEOT NTAKING FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS FORGRANTED.WE'RE NOT IN THE REVENUEGENERATINGMODE RIGHT NOW.

WE'RE IN ASUPPORT MODE.

OUR TEAM MEMBERSTHAT ARESTAYING HERE ARE ACTUAY LLHELPING KEEP THE OPERATION GOINGSO OURFIREIGHTERS HAVE A PLACE TCOO MEBACK TO.AND IT'S NOT JUST A PLACE FORCREWS TO COME BACK TO.STAFF SAY 40 PERCENT OF THEGUESTS FAMILIES OF THEIR THEIRN.OWMOST FORCED TO EVACUATE TOO.WE'RE DOING WHAT WE CAN AS ACOMMUNITY TO TRY AND HELP T.OUBECAUSE IT IS A COMMUNITY UNITED-- LIVING UP TO IT'S WDSOR-- OF TAHOE STRONG.THAT WAS VICTOR PARK REPORTING.THE CALDOR FIRE HAS BURNED JUSTOVER 210-THOUSAND ACS.REAND IS 43-PERCENT CONTAINED.