How to Creatively Repurpose Your Old iPad

With rumors of the new iPad Mini 6 coming this fall, it may be time to start thinking of ways to recycle your old model.

Here are a few kid-friendly fixes for your soon-to-be old iPad.

Transform it into a night-light and sound machine.

Choose one of many night-light apps that allow you to change the light color and play songs, lullabies or white noise.

Use it as a home hub for your kids' room, Toggle on the option to turn your iPad into a home hub in "Settings,"

So that your kids can turn their lights off, adjust the temperature or play music.

Add an extra player to your gaming console, You can use your iPad for more screen space or to add a wireless controller for your PlayStation or Xbox.

Make it a learning tool with educational games and apps.

Dedicate your old iPad to apps like Duolingo, Evernote and Khan Academy to make it an educational tool.

Turn it into a baby monitor, Download a baby monitor app to get the basic features like motion and noise alerts