Mom says this one phrase can help bring peace to your home: 'Better than any threat'

Destini Ann is a single parent with 1.1 million TikTok followers.

She dishes on how to parent with positivity, peace and practical tools.The mom is convinced that using one phrase and understanding its ethos can make it that much easier to discipline children."Y'all stressed, so I'm going to help you create some peace in your house with this one phrase!" the mother said.

"The phrase is 'we're a team.'

."The quickest way to cooperation is collaboration.

There's no need to flex your authority on a 3-year-old."The hierarchy is obvious: you're big, they're little" .Destini Ann said kids are well aware that parents rule the kingdom, so reminding them all the time is unnecessary.She expressed that laying down the law isn't as effective as working with your kids to get successful results."Love this!

Saying 'we're a team' helped my husband and me so much in our early years of marriage," one person commented