Actor Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar booked for revealing rapevictim identity | Oneindia News

A delhi based lawyer has filed a case against Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and 38 others who used the real name of arape victim.

The incident happened two years also when a doctor was rapedmurdered and burned alive on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

