Few Options Left for Jobless Americans, as Unemployment Benefits Expire.

On September 6, millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits.

The 'Associated Press' reports that this leaves only a few economic support programs available to those still effected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One of the expired programs provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers.

The other provided benefits to those who have been unemployed for over six months.

In addition to this, the Biden administration's $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also expired on Monday.

'AP' reports that it is estimated approximately 8.9 million Americans will lose all or some of these benefits.

The White House encouraged states to continue paying the $300 weekly benefit by using money from stimulus bills.

However, no states have chosen to do so.

The federal government has injected roughly $650 billion into jobless benefits since the pandemic began.

According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, that funding has helped millions of Americans keep up with their bills.

The end of the pandemic unemployment benefits will be an abrupt jolt to millions of Americans who won’t find a job in time for this arbitrary end to assistance, Andrew Stettner, the Century Foundation, via the Associated Press.

JPMorgan economists warn that the loss of benefits could potentially offset the economic recovery