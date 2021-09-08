Over 250,000 Children Test Positive for COVID-19 Amid Back to School Season

As kids head back to school for in-person learning, over 250,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
As kids head back to school for in-person learning, over 250,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Tennessee parent Michael Miller, who was harassed outside of a school board meeting after supporting a temporary order that..
Three-fourths of America's teachers are more worried than ever over how prepared their students will be for school this fall,..