Fashion Experts Explain the Best Y2K Red Carpet Moments

From Jennifer Lopez's Versace "dress" and Bjork's swan dress to Britney and Justin's matching denim-on-denim ensembles, Vanity Fair writer Leah Faye Cooper and fashion director Nicole Chapoteau look back on the fashion trends and red carpet moments that defined the early 2000s and examine all the ways they have made a comeback.