5 french fry recipes you can make with an air fryer

Thanks to air fryers, french fries are easier than ever to make.

Thanks to air fryers, french fries are easier than ever to make.

Here are five delicious air fryer french fry recipes from chefs and fry fans all over TikTok.

1.

Perfect air fryer fries.The filmer begins by slicing potatoes, leaving the skin on, Then adds oil spray and salt, before baking the potato strips in an air fryer until golden brown.2.

Loaded french fries.After air frying some frozen french fries for 15 minutes, pack on shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and chives.Finally, air fry everything for another 2-3 minutes.3.

Cajun french fries.place your fries in a bowl and season with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, your choice of Cajun seasoning, and parsley.Air fry for 15 minutes, give them a good shake and then air fry them again for 5 more minutes.

Bon appétit!.4.

Garlic parmesan fries .This recipe features a garlic parmesan seasoning made from butter, minced garlic, chopped parsley, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and grated parmesan.Top it off with a sprinkle of fresh parsley and tons of shaved parmesan.5.

Sweet potato fries.cut sweet potatoes into fry shapes, soak them in water and pat them dry.

Then mix the potato strips with olive oil and your favorite seasonings.

Then mix the potato strips with olive oil and your favorite seasonings.air fry them, turning them over halfway through.

Top them off with parmesan and a side of chipotle mayo.

Enjoy!