Timeline of the Robert E. Lee statue removal

FROM ALL PARTS OF THE CITY -ROFMTHOSE WHO LEAD IT - TO THOSE WHOLIVE AND WORK IN RICHMOND.WE START WITH OUR BRENDANKING...LIVE WITH A TIMELINE OF HOW THEMONUMENT WAS TAKEN DOWN...BRENDAN?HOURS BEFORE THE SUN ROSE OVERMONUMENT AVENUEWEDNESDAY - CREWS COLLECTEDAND CATALOGUEDMORE THAN 80 MEMORIALS AT THEBASE OF THE GENERAL ROBERT ELEE STATUE..PICTURE S OF VICTIMSOF POLICEBRUTALITY....TO BE SENT TOTEMPORARY STORAGE AT THE LIBRARYOF VIRGINIA AHEAD OFA MONUMENTAL MISSION SEVEN AMWEDNESDAY -CRANE CREWS ARRIVE IN THE FANPREPARING TTOAKE DOWN THECONFEDERATE STATUE STANDING MORETHAN 130 YEARSA CROWD BEGINS TO FORM EAST OFGENERAL LEE - SNEAKINGGLANCES THROUGH THE TREES ASWORKERS WRAP STRAPS AROUNDTHE HORSE'S LEGS JUST BEFORENINE - SEVERALHUNDRED SPECTATORS ANDJOURNALISTS WATCH AS A CRANELIFTS THE 12-TON BRONZE SATUTEOFF THE GRANITE PEDESTALCHEERS AND APPLAUSE ECHO THROUGHTHE FAN DISTRICT.AS THISDIVISIVE SYMBOL COM DESOWN TEARIT DOWN!

THERE IT IS.SENDTHAT TRAITOR TO HIS GRAVE.LET'SGO, GET IT OUT OF THERE.E THSTATE ORIGINALLY TOLDUS TO EXPECT AN ALL DAY EVENT TOREMOVE THE MASSIVE STATUEMIKE JONES/9TH DISTRICTCOUNCILMAN 2:00:16 I GUESS THEGUY THAT'S DOING IT IS PRETTYGOOD AT IT NO LW,AUGHINGCREWS THEN CUT THE STATUE INHALF - AT LEE'S WAIST - TO HELPSAFELY TRANSPORT THE MONUMENTTOSECURE STORAGE AT A STATE OWNEDFACILITY ..ANDOUT OF THE FORMER CAPITAL OF THECONFERACEDYIT SHOULD JUST COME DOWN INSILENCE AND JUST GO AWAYNOW WITH LEE NO LONGER TOWERINGOVER THE RIVER CITY - THE LONEMONUMENT HERE ON MONUMENT AVENUEIS THE STATUE HONORINGRICHMOND NATIVE ARTHUR ASHE - AHUMANITARIAN AND THE FIRST BLACKMAN TO WIN THE US OPEN ANDWIMBLEDON TENNIS TITLES.WORKING ORF YOU IN RICHMOND IMBKCBS SIX NEWS