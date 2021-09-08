Virginia's Robert E. Lee Statue Has Been Removed

The state removed the statue of the Confederate general on Sept.

8.

The 12-ton statue, which sat on its pedestal for over 130 years, was lifted in one piece by a crane.

It will be put in storage.

A crowd was present and could be heard cheering and chanting as the statue was lifted into the air.

Gov.

Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in June of 2020 amid racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd.

But the plan was postponed by lawsuits from groups that wanted to keep the statue intact.

The Virginia Supreme Court decided to move forward with the removal last week.

According to officials, the pedestal, which is covered in graffiti, will remain in place while the future of Monument Avenue is determined.

