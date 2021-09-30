Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal

An enormous statue of Confederate Gen.
Robert E.
Lee was cut up and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue three weeks ago, but plaintiffs who failed to block the removal want Virginia’s Supreme Court to reconsider its decision allowing it.
Virginia's Robert E. Lee Statue , Has Been Removed .
The state removed the statue of the Confederate general on Sept...