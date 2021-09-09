Rahul Vaidya recalls what Sidharth Shukla's mother told him | Shares His Emotional Feelings

Sidharth Shukla's demise is one of the most tragic news we have heard.

The 40-year-old actor passed away on Thursday leaving everyone in a huge shock.

Sidharth's friends and colleagues from the industry, all turned up to pay their respects and met his mother and Shehnaaz Gill, too.

And a lot of them have spoken about what happened when they met Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz.

Rahul Vaidya who met Sidharth inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 too has spoken up about the same.

