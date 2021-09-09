Southeast getting drenched by Tropical Depression Mindy

Depression Mindy made landfall as a Tropical Storm over the Florida panhandle Wednesday night bringing heavy rain bands into the Southeast.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Depression Mindy made landfall as a Tropical Storm over the Florida panhandle Wednesday night bringing heavy rain bands into the Southeast.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Mindy weakens to a tropical depression over southern Georgia as Larry continues on a path just east of Bermuda
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.