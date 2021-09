The Cast of 'Money Heist' Breaks Down the Show's Biggest Moments

Join Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Herrán, Pedro Alonso and Esther Acebo as they reflect on what it was like on set and behind the scenes for seminal moments like the Professor revealing his master plan through shocking character deaths.