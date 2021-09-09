Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows After Venues Fail To Comply With His COVID-19 Requests

Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows , After Venues Fail To Comply With His COVID-19 Requests.

Oswalt has canceled four tour dates in Florida and one in Salt Lake City.

He requested that the venues require attendees to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but they did not comply.

Oswalt took to Instagram to let fans know what was happening.

The good news is we're keeping everyone who comes to these shows safe and healthy because the numbers are going up, Patton Oswalt, via Instagram.

Now the bad news, of course, is there are five venues on the tour that are not complying with this, Patton Oswalt, via Instagram.

This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of Covid cases and also because I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy, Patton Oswalt, via Instagram.

So hopefully, hopefully, in the future we can rebook those when sanity holds sway again.

But this sucks, I was really looking forward to Florida, to Salt Lake City, Patton Oswalt, via Instagram.

Florida is among several states that prohibit vaccine passports, or documentation, because they "reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy," according to Gov.

Ron DeSantis.

Florida is among several states that prohibit vaccine passports, or documentation, because they "reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy," according to Gov.

Ron DeSantis.

The Salt Lake City show was reportedly scheduled to be held at Kingsbury Hall, a part of the University of Utah.

The university has a vaccination requirement for students and health care university employees, but cannot extend that to patrons at campus venues for experiences presented by the University of Utah, Brooke Horejsi, executive director of Kingsbury Hall’s UtahPresents concert series, via 'Deseret News'