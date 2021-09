'Spencer', 'Dear Evan Hansen' & More Buzz-Worthy Films At TIFF 2021

The Toronto International Film Festival may look a little different this year, with a mix of virtual and in-person events, but there's still hundreds of incredible films to watch, stars coming to town and lots to get excited about.

ET Canada is rounding up some of the most buzzworthy films we can't wait to see, including "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", "Dear Evan Hansen", "Spencer" and more.