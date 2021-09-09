7 budget-friendly DIY baby shower ideas

TikTokers have come up with a variety of budget-friendly DIY baby shower projects that are sure to impress even the pickiest parent-to-be.TikTokers have come up with a variety of budget-friendly DIY baby shower projects that are sure to impress even the pickiest parent-to-be.Here are a few budget-friendly DIY baby shower ideas.- DIY Flower Wall.trim the stems on some artificial flowers so they’re a few inches long and push them through the holes in a piece of pegboard.trim the stems on some artificial flowers so they’re a few inches long and push them through the holes in a piece of pegboard.- Marshmallow Baby Bottle Kebabs.using an edible marker, draw lines on the marshmallow that look like the measurement lines on a typical baby bottle.using an edible marker, draw lines on the marshmallow that look like the measurement lines on a typical baby bottle.- Pretzel Pacifier Snacks.All you need to make these cute pacifier snacks are a bag of pretzels, some chocolates, and M&Ms.All you need to make these cute pacifier snacks are a bag of pretzels, some chocolates, and M&Ms.- Lip Balm Party Favors.The lip balm serves as the “belly” of the pregnant people cutouts and as the center of the pacifiers.The lip balm serves as the “belly” of the pregnant people cutouts and as the center of the pacifiers.- Mini Personalized Candle Favors.Simply purchase some candles and use rubbing alcohol to remove the labels.

Then, add your own custom labels with the name of the parent-to-be!