NYFW Spring 2022: New York Men's Day

New York Men's Day presented 10 emerging menswear and genderless designers at Canoe Studios in New York City during New York Fashion Week yesterday.

It was presented by Watchfinder & Co ., the premier resource from which to buy and sell premium pre-owned watches.

The brands included KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, William Frederick, A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Fried Rice, and The Stolen Garment.