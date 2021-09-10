Biden has call with Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden spoke with China’s President Xi Jinping as relations between the two countries have remained tense in recent months.
CNN’s Steven Jiang has more.
President Joe Biden spoke with China’s President Xi Jinping as relations between the two countries have remained tense in recent months.
CNN’s Steven Jiang has more.
Second talk between US and Chinese leaders covered issues such as cybersecurity, Covid-19 and trade practices
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with China's Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level..