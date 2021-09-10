Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez To Make History in All-Teen US Open Final

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez , To Make History in All-Teen US Open Final.

On Sept.

9, Britain's Raducanu defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the U.S. Open women's final.

The 18-year-old will face 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada on Sept.

11 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez took out Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 to reach the final.

The matchup will mark the first time the final has been played by teenagers since 1999.

Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis that year.

Raducanu is also the youngest grand slam finalist since 2004, when Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon.

It means a lot to be here in this situation.

I wanted obviously to be playing Grand Slams, but I didn't know how soon that would be.

To be in a Grand Slam final at this stage of my career, I have no words, Emma Raducanu, via statement.

Fernandez described her time at the U.S. Open as "magical.".

I think one word that really stuck to me is 'magical' because not only is my run really good but also the way I'm playing right now, Leylah Fernandez, via statement.

I'm just having fun, I'm trying to produce something for the crowd to enjoy.

I'm glad that whatever I'm doing on court, the fans are loving it and I'm loving it, too.

We'll say it's magical, Leylah Fernandez, via statement