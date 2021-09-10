Unvaccinated Are 11 Times More Likely To Die of COVID, CDC Report Reveals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published the findings of three separate studies on Sept.

The studies aggregated COVID-19 data from several regions in the U.S., .

And included reports of more than 600,000 infections across 13 states.

In addition to the significant findings about increased chances of mortality for those who are are not fully vaccinated.

The studies found that those who aren't inoculated are four and half times more likely to be infected.

Hospitalization due to COVID-19 is 10 times more likely for the unvaccinated.

As we have shown, study after study, vaccination works, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The New York Times'.

What I want to reiterate here is it’s still well over 90 percent of people who are in the hospital who are unvaccinated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The New York Times'.

We still have more than 10 times the number of people in the hospital who are unvaccinated, compared to vaccinated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The New York Times'.

The CDC reports were released a day after President Joe Biden announced a six-point plan... ... that mandates vaccines for millions of Americans in various walks of life.

Nearly 80 million Americans continue to refuse vaccines despite consistent data that proves their efficacy.

When asked about lawsuit threats levied by Republican governors in response to the new mandates, Biden responded succinctly.

Have at it, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'