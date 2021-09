BRADLEY'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 5PM 9-10-2021

IT WAS AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTIFUL DAYOF WEATHER ACROSS ACADIANA ONTHIS FRIDAY.

IT WILL BE ANOTHERVERY PLEASANT AND COMFORTABLENIGHT AS WE SEE TEMPERATURESDROPPING INTO THE LOWE60R S WITHEVEN SOME UPPER 50S POSSIBLEACROSS NORTHERN ACADIANA.EXPECT MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES ONSATURDAY AS TEMPERATURES TOP OUTNEAR 90.

IT'LL BE WARM, YES,BUT THAT HUMIDITY WILL REMAIN ONTHE LOWER SIDE, SO IT WON'T FEELTOO TERRIBLY BAD OUT THERE IFYOU PLAN ON ENJOYING THE DAY ORPERHAPS HEADING OUT TO SUPPORTTHE CAJUNS IN THEIR HOME OPENER.BY SUNDAY, THE HUMIDITY WILL BEBACK AS OUR WINDS TURN SOUTHERLYANDWE SEE START TO SEE AN INCREASEIN MOISTURE.

THIS WILL KICK OFFA RATHER ACTIVE AND UNSETTLEDWEATHER PATTERN ACROSS THE AREA.REASON BEING IS THAT WE HAVE ANAREA OF DISTURBED WEATHER NEARCENTRAL AMERICA AND THE MOISTUREASSOCIATED WITH IT WILL BELIFTING NORTHWARD.IT CURRENTLY HAS A HIGH, 70%CHANCE OF DEVELOPING INTO AQUICK SPIN-UP TROPICALDEPRESSION OR WEAK TROPICALSTORM IN THE COMING DAYS BEFOREMOVING INTO TEXAS.REGARDLESS OF ANY SORT OFDEVELOPMENT, DEEP TROPICALMOISTURE WILL BE MOVING INACROSS PORTIONS OF TEXAS ANDLOUISIANA THOUGH THE BETTER PARTOF NEXT WEEK.

THIS WILL NOT BEA FULL-BLOWN TROPICAL SYSTEM,BUT RATHER A RAINMAKER.

AS ARESULT, WE WILL SEE ELEVATEDRAIN CHANCES HERE ACROSSACADIANA WITH THE POSSIBILITY TOSEE SOME HEAVY RAINFALL ATTIMES.

HERE ARE SOMEF OTHELONG-RANGE MODEL RAIN ESTIMATESTHROUGH THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.THEY ARE STILL INDICATING THEPOTENTIAL FOR SOME AREAS TO SEESEVERAL INCHES OF RAINFALL, SOWE'LL HAVE TO WATCH ATTH GOINGINTO NEXT WEEK FOR THEPOSSIBILITY OF ANY FLASHFLOODING CONCERN