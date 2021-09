Remembering a local teacher that lost her life on 9/11

KEYWORDS... "VEGAS FASTENER".REMEMBERING... ANHONORABLE TEACHER.BARBARA EDWARDS ... TAUGHTFOREIGN LANGUAGE AT... PALOVERDE HIGH SCHOOL.BUT SHE LOST HER LIFE....ON SEPTEMBER -11-TH..... AFTERTERRORISTS CRASHED THE PLANE SHEWAS ON.... INTO THE PENTAGON.13 ACTION NEWSRERTPOER.... ABEL GARCIA SHOWSUS...THE LEGACY... SHE LEAVESBEHIND...AND..HOW SHE IS BEINGREMEMBERED.... BY HER LOVEDONES.I SPOKE TO A COUNSELOR HERE ANDSHE SAYS THE FOLLOWING DAY AFTER9/11 WHEN SHE HAD TO CALLBARBARA’S PARENTS AND CONFIRMTHE NEWS WAS ONE OF THE MOSTDIFFICULT THINGS SHE EVER HAD TODO.PKG:THE LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY LOSING AMOTHER, A TEACHER, AND TOMICHELLE BROWN--- A FRIEND."THAT DAY WAS ONE NOBODY COULDEVER FORGET.-"ON SEPTEMBER 11 IT WILL BE 20YEARS NCSIE PALO VERDE LOSTTHEIR FOREIGN LANGUAGE TEACHER,BARBARA EDWARDS.SHE WAS ON THE PLANE TERRORISTSCRASHED INTO THE PENTAGON,KILLING ALL 64 PEOPLE ABOARD AND125 INSIDE THE BUILDING.A COUNSELOR AT PALO VERDE HIGHSCHOOL, MICHELLE BROWN SAYSBARBARA WAS ONE OF HER CLOSESTFRIENDS."EVERYTHING SHE DID SHE DID WITHA PASSION SHE HAD A LOVE OFKIDS, A LOVE OF TEACHING, AND ITWAS APPARENT TO ALL OF US."BROWN SAYS WHAT STARTED OFF AS ANOALRM DAY TURNED INTO ATERRIBLE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS---WATCHING AS THE TOWERS WERE HIT.THEN THE PENTAGON.BUT HOURS LATER THE NEWS THATHIT HOME FOR MANY IN OUR AREAWAS UNVEILED.IT WAS LEFT IN THE HANDS OFBROWN TO VERIFY IF THIS WASTRUE."WE HAD TO CONFIRM THAT AND THATIS WHAT I DID, MY PRINCIPALASKED ME TO CALL, AND I DID, ANDIT WAS A VERY PAINFUL AND BRUTALAND PAINFUL PHONE CALL, BUT ITWAS CONFIRMED THAT SHE WAS INTHE PLANE THAT WENT DOWN INTOTHE PENTAGON."BROWN SAYS BARBARA MADE ANIMPACT ON EVERY STUDENT SHE HAD.WHEN HER COLLEAGUES AND STUDENTSFOUND OUT--- BROWN SAYS YOUCOULD FEEL THE EMOTIONTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE SCHOOL.BARBARA LEFT BEHIND A LEGACYTHEY WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER."SHE REALLY DID LOVE KIDS, SHEWAS VERY PEOPLE, ORIENTED, VERYFUNNY, VERY FRIENDLY, ALWAYSHAPPY, VERY BUBBLY PERSONALITY,SHE TAUGHT GERMAN, AND SHE WASVERY DIRECT WITH KIDS BUT VERYVERY FUN AND HER KS IDLOVED HER,HER PEERS LOVED HER, I LOVEDHER."BROWN SAYS ONE OF HER FAVORITEMEMORIES OF BARBARA WAS WHEN SHEDRESSED UP FOR HALLOWEEN AS AGIANT MCDONALDS FRENCH FRREMEMBERING HER SMILE THAT WOULDLIGHT UP EVERY ROOM SHE WALKEDINTO."WE LOST SO MANY GREAT PEOPLETHAT HAD SO MUCH LEFT TO DO, SHEMATTERED, AND SHE MEANTSOMETHING TO US AND SO DID EVERYSINGLE PERSON WHO LOST THEIRLIVES THAT DAY AND THEY WON’T BEFORGOTTEN, AND SHE WON’T BEFORGOTTEN."LOOK LIVE TAG:THIS MORNING A SERVICE WAS HELDFOR BARBARA AT HER MEMORIALLOCATED NEAR THE SOCCER FIELDSTHAT WAS BUILT WITH THEDONATIONS THE SCHOOL RECEIVEDFROM OUR COMMUNITY.BRN OWSAYS BARBARA’S SONS ANDDAUGHTER IN-LAWS WERE PRESENTPAYING THEIR RESPECTS TO THEIRMOM AND TO THOSE WHO LOST THEIRLIVES ON 9