9/11 was turning point for law enforcement agencies across U.S., including Las Vegas

The terror attack of Sept.
11, 2001, forced a turning point for law enforcement agencies across the United States, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The terror attack of Sept.
11, 2001, forced a turning point for law enforcement agencies across the United States, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
An unavoidable risk. The pandemic creating many challenges for police officers on how they do their job.s COVID-19 has taken a toll..
Law enforcement and citizens in the Las Vegas area continue to pay their respects to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May. A..