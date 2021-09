Delhi rain: BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga trolls Kejriwal govt on a raft | Watch | Oneindia News

Amid the incessant heavy rain pummelling Delhi, a video has emerged of a BJP minister trolling the CM of the national capital, for the heavy flooding of Delhi roads.

The video showed Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga sitting on a rubber raft.

#BJP #Tajinder #Monsoon #DelhiRain