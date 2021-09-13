Former GOP Attorney General on domestic terrorism: 'The next terrorist attack is probably going to come from someone that looks

Former Republican Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, who served under President George W.
Bush, tells CNN’s Pamela Brown that he is concerned about domestic terrorism within the United States.
Former Republican Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, who served under President George W.
Bush, tells CNN’s Pamela Brown that he is concerned about domestic terrorism within the United States.
Once celebrated as a rare young female entrepreneur in the biotech industry, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes kicked off her..