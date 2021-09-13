Star Trek Picard s02 Trailer

Star Trek Picard s02 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: STAR TREK: PICARD features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

Starring Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, Isa Briones, Alison Pill, Orla Brady, Santiago Cabrera, Whoopi Goldberg release date February 2022 (on Paramount Plus)