Half My Face Is Paralysed - Will My Blind Date Care? | DATING DIFFERENT

ATHOLL MILLS is a 27-year-old singleton born with Cystic Hygroma - a condition where cysts form on lymph nodes.

Currently living in the Scottish borders, Atholl finds dating extremely difficult.

Atholl told Truly: “Being gay with a visible difference is very tough.

I have that mentality where I think I’m going to be forever alone, and I told myself I would be single for the rest of my life.” For the longest time, Atholl hasn’t really dated and has found it hard to know who and what he is exactly after.

Atholl has many pre-notions about how people will react to his visible difference, which has put him off dating for a long time.

But today, Atholl has a brand new outlook on life and is ready to go on his first ever blind date.

“I’m feeling slightly nervous!

Anxiety is through the roof, but I am totally done with thinking that I will be single for the rest of my life.

I think it is about time that I actually explored the dating world.” Will Atholl meet the guy of his dreams?

Atholl told Truly: “When my date shows up, I will definitely be thinking what he thinks about my facial difference.

And hopefully, they don't react too badly.

And if they ask questions, that'll be great, because it will show that they're sort of inquisitive, I guess.

But hopefully, it doesn't go too bad.” Atholl Mills Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/athollmills/ Atholl Mills TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@athollmills Grant Martin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrantmartin/ Grant Martin Twitter: @itsgrantmartin Grant Martin Facebook: @GrantMartinTV Grant Martin YouTube: GrantMartinTV The Boat House: https://www.boathouseedinburgh.com/