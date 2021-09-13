How to Make Pumpkin Pie with Real Pumpkins

The secret to the best fresh pumpkin pie has been hiding in plain sight all along: It's whipping up a pumpkin pie with real pumpkin.

But you need to know a few crucial details about how to make pumpkin pie with real pumpkins to ace the process—and to transform that sturdy squash into a silky pie filling.

We'll walk you through the entire process of making pumpkin pie from fresh pumpkins, including the best pumpkin to use, how to score a similar-to-canned texture (so you can follow any pumpkin pie recipe), and more pro tips from our Test Kitchen.