How the Vertical Migration of Sea Creatures Aids in Carbon Sequestration

A growing desire among fisheries to explore twilight-zone creatures could threaten the balance of the ecosystem and the capture of carbon in the ocean.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis Earth: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Subscribe For more climate crisis news, stories on environmental issues, and world news, subscribe to NowThis Earth.

#MarineLife #TwilightZone #ClimateChange #Earth #Environment #Science #NowThis