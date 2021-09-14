Lil Nas X Debuts Three Outfits At Met Gala

It's Lil Nas X's world and we're all just living in it.
Fresh off his red carpet fashion hit at the MTV VMAs, the "Industry Baby" singer debuted not one, but three looks at the 2021 Met Gala.
It's Lil Nas X's world and we're all just living in it.
Fresh off his red carpet fashion hit at the MTV VMAs, the "Industry Baby" singer debuted not one, but three looks at the 2021 Met Gala.
Lil Nas X wore three red carpet looks at the 2021 Met Gala! The 22-year-old entertainer stepped out at the event on Monday..