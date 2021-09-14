Nargis Fakhri's Shocking Confession About Dating This Famous Actor For 5 Years | Has This To Say
Nargis Fakhri's Shocking Confession About Dating This Famous Actor For 5 Years | Has This To Say

Nargis Fakhri has revealed that she and this famous bollywood actor dated for five years.

She also revealed few things about their relationship finally after a long time.

Have a look at the video to know more in details.