Tiny bug larvae form alien-like flowing circle

Is this an alien life-form beginning its quest to take over the world?
Not exactly!
This living ring is made up of tiny bug larvae.
These are most likely the larva of a species of fungus gnat (family Sciaridae).
The tiny worms often travel in groups, following each other’s scent trail and making their way to different vegetation that they find appealing. Similarly to the ‘death spiral’ created by any colonies when the scent of the colony is lost, the gnat larvae are thought to create this ring for the same reason.