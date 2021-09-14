Tiny bug larvae form alien-like flowing circle

Is this an alien life-form beginning its quest to take over the world?

Not exactly!

This living ring is made up of tiny bug larvae.

These are most likely the larva of a species of fungus gnat (family Sciaridae).

The tiny worms often travel in groups, following each other’s scent trail and making their way to different vegetation that they find appealing.⁣ ⁣ Similarly to the ‘death spiral’ created by any colonies when the scent of the colony is lost, the gnat larvae are thought to create this ring for the same reason.⁣