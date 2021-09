Nitin Gadkari trolls politicians, says it’s hard to find a happy one | Oneindia News

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari trolled the political class of India.

He said that it was rare to find a happy politician since they were mostly insecure about power and position.

His comments came in the light of a seminar on Parliamentary System and People’s Expectations in Jaipur on Monday.

