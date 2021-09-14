US Military Investigating Reports Kabul Drone Strike Killed As Many As 10 Civilians

The U.S. military is investigating an Aug.

29 drone strike in Kabul which they said prevented a car bomb attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at the airport in Kabul.

However, 'New York Times' interviews with local residents indicate that the driver targeted in the strike may have been a worker for an American aid agency.

On September 13, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that U.S. Central Command is conducting an assessment of that drone strike but refused to address specific questions.

ABC reports that Kirby suggested the investigation may not include sending American investigators into Kabul.

I'm not going to get ahead of what CENTCOM is doing with their assessment of that strike.

I am not aware of any option that would put investigators on the ground in Kabul to complete their assessment, John Kirby, Pentagon spokesman, via ABC.

According to Kirby, the air strike prevented an imminent attack at the airport , "and nothing's changed about that view.".

U.S. Central Command echoed Kirby's statement that the strike had, "disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport.".

The statement also said that it was aware of reports that as many as 10 civilians may have been killed in the strike.

Yes, there are others killed.

Who they are we don't know.

We'll try to sort through all that.

, Gen.

Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, via ABC.

But at this point, we think that the procedures were correctly followed, and it was a righteous strike, Gen.

Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, via ABC