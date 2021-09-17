US Central Command Admits Kabul Drone Strike That Killed 7 Children Was a ‘Mistake’

On September 17, U.S. Central Command Gen.

Frank McKenzie admitted that the Aug.

29 drone strike near the Kabul airport was, "a mistake.".

ABC News reports that ten people were killed in the strike, which the U.S. believed was targeting a terrorist.

Instead, the strike killed an aid worker and , at least seven children.

I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children were tragically killed in that strike.

Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died or associated with ISIS- Khorasan or were a direct threat to U.S. forces, Gen.

Frank McKenzie, U.S. Central Command, via ABC News.

According to the general, the drone strike was carried out , "in the earnest belief that it would prevent and terminate a threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake.

And I offer my sincere apology.".

McKenzie said that a secondary explosion, reported on since the airstrike as possible evidence the car was carrying explosives, was actually caused by a nearby propane tank.

The Associated Press reports that Zemerai Ahmadi, the main target who was killed in the strike had worked for 15 years at Nutrition & Education International, a California-based nonprofit.

Ahmadi's white Toyota Corolla was struck with a Hellfire missile as he pulled his car into the driveway of his home in Kabul.