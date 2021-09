Pentagon admits Kabul strike killed civilians, including children, no terrorists | Oneindia News

The Pentagon has confirmed what was largely speculated about the US drone strike in Kabul following the airport attack in which 13 US personnel were killed.

Marine Gen.

Frank McKenzie, chief of U.S. Central Command, said on Friday: Our investigation now concludes the strike was a tragic mistake.

