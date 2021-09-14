Nicki Minaj Didn’t Go to Met Gala Because of Vaccination Requirement
On Sept.

13, the rapper posted a series of tweets explaining why she would not be attending fashion's biggest event.

According to the CDC, there is "currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.".

Minaj also seemingly revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 while preparing for the VMAs.

Many of the rapper's fans reassured Minaj of the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

After a fan said they will have to get vaccinated in order to get a job, Minaj said she understood and was "sure I'll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.".

She later asked followers which vaccine they recommended