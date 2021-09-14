Skip to main content
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Education & Training Services

In trading on Tuesday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Comcast, off about 5.5% and shares of Audacy down about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Vitru, trading lower by about 4.2% and Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 4%.

