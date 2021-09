NC man dies after crashing into county welcome sign in SC

A man died after his van ran off Interstate 77 in South Carolina and hit a brick welcome sign for Chester County, authorities said.

A MAN FROM CHARLOTTEIE DD IN ACRASH OFF INTERSTATE 77.THIS IS VIDEO OF THE SCENE.THIS HAPPENED YESTERDAY AT EXIT65 STATE TROOPERS.SAY THE MAN'’ VEHLEIC HIT THISBRICK WELCOME SIGN FOR CHESTERCOUNTY RIGHT NEAR THE THE CRASHWERE TOLD REMAIN