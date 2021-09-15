CRY MACHO Movie - A Director's Vision

CRY MACHO Movie - Legendary Director Clint Eastwood has done it again.

See him in #CryMacho, in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max* THIS FRIDAY.- From Warner Bros.

Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho.” The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico.

Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

Also starring are Eduardo Minett as the young boy, Rafo, in his feature film debut, Natalia Traven (“Collateral Damage,” TV’s “Soulmates”) as Marta, with Dwight Yoakam (“Logan Lucky,” “Sling Blade”) as Mike’s former employer, Howard Polk.

The cast also includes Fernanda Urrejola (“Blue Miracle,” Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico”) as Leta and Horacio Garcia-Rojas (“Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” TV’s “La querida del Centauro”) as Aurelio.

Oscar winner Eastwood directed from a screenplay by Nick Schenk and N.

Richard Nash, based on the novel by Nash.

Eastwood, Albert S.

Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier produced the film, with David M.

Bernstein serving as executive producer.

The filmmaker’s creative team behind the scenes included BAFTA-nominated director of photography Ben Davis (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Captain Marvel”), production designer Ron Reiss (set decorator, “Richard Jewell” and “The Mule”), Oscar- winning editor Joel Cox (“Unforgiven”), who has cut most of director Eastwood’s films, and editor David Cox (“Den of Thieves,” assistant editor on “Richard Jewell” and “The Mule”), and longtime collaborator costume designer Deborah Hopper.

The music is by Mark Mancina (“Moana”).

Warner Bros.

Pictures Presents A Malpaso/Albert S.

Ruddy Production, “Cry Macho.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros.

Pictures.

It opens September 17, 2021 in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on the Ad-Free plan; it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

“Cry Macho” is rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements.